Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rises By 70.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nestlé Price Performance
NSRGY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 723,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $131.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.