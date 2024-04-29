British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

BTI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 2,578,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,032. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

