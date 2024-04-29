Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

