Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.