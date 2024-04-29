National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $17,537,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

