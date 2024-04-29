Montag & Caldwell LLC Invests $519,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,805,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.34. 1,522,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.