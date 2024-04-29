Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declines By 12.0%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.78. 192,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,417. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Read More
