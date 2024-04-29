Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $12.52 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,574 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,501. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

