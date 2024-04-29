Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $184.55 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $184.55 million and approximately $46.24 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,005,245,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,005,245,741.1721011 with 423,699,580.9117725 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.20669 USD and is down -11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $24,923,879.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

