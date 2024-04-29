Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 159,501 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 495.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned approximately 1.54% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

