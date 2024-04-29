Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 444 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

Tesla Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.81. 65,032,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,730,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

