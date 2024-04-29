Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.35. 79,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

