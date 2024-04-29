Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:YMATF traded up $21.96 on Monday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

