Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $90,598.87 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.06809808 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $101,427.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

