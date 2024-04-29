Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 145,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 139,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,005. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

