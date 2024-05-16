Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

