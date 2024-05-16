Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) PT Raised to $3.00

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s current price.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

