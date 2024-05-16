NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.
NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 627,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,794 shares during the period.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
