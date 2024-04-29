Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.63

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 331,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

