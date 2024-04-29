2,995 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $133.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

