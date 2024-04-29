iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

