Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 868 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $330.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.14 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

