Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRDM. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,924,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Price Performance

BATS FRDM opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

