Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $819,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

