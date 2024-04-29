Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.46% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

