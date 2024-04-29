Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $95.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $91.01 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

