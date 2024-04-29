PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $114.13 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

