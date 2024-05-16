M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

DAR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 297,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.