Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,900 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $33,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,185,000 after buying an additional 131,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gartner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.86 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.