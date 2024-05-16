M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,599,383 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,599,383 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $34,391,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Euronav by 175.0% in the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 294,844 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000.

Euronav Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 142,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $4.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

