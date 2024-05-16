M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $616.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.61 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

