M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -546.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.