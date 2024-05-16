Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

