M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 261 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $111.33. 888,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,475. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

