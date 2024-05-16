Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.13 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company had a trading volume of 135,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

