M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 93,795 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,795 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.61. 775,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,638. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

