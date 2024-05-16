Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.35 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 509,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

