Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,184 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

