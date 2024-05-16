Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.58. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $414.05.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

