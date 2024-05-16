QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,078,000 after buying an additional 96,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,269,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after buying an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,610 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

