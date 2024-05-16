Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $240.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $241.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

