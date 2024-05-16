Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,151 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

