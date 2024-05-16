Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 134.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $800.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

