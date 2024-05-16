Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,920 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $192.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

