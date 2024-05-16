QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

