Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

