Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

