Head to Head Contrast: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $180.39 million 1.32 $9.38 million $0.52 23.27 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.20 $4.26 million $2.05 6.64

Profitability

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 5.45% 3.18% 0.50% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.31% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waterstone Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Waterstone Financial pays out 115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

