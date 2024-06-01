Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 PTC Therapeutics 3 7 4 0 2.07

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.25%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $84.82 million 6.26 -$21.43 million ($0.49) -24.69 PTC Therapeutics $937.82 million 2.97 -$626.60 million ($7.68) -4.73

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -25.64% -21.40% -16.91% PTC Therapeutics -62.45% N/A -28.12%

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats PTC Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children. Its development pipeline products include Sepiapterin for the treatment of phenylketonuria; PTC518 splicing platform, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and ferroptosis and inflammation platforms, including vatiquinone to treat Friedreich ataxia and utreloxastat for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company distributes its products through third-party distributors. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Hoffman-La Roche Inc., the SMA Foundation, National Taiwan University, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., and Shiratori Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

