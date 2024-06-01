National Bankshares Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Company Profile

Shares of EMA opened at C$47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$56.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.35. The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.